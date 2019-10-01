Safety remains top priority at Richmond high school after Friday night shooting

RICHMOND (KRON) — Surveillance video captured gunshots ringing out just a block away from a Richmond high school Friday night.

Students were seen scattering as the Friday night football game between De Anza and Pinole Valley just wrapped up.

Some of those students were shot.

“We had three teenagers. Two boys and one female and they were all transported to the hospital. Two have been released and one is still in critical condition,” said Alicia Moore, spokesperson for Richmond police.

Richmond police say this started as a fight along the 3300 block of Morningside Drive.

It was 9:20 p.m. and students were just getting out of the game when the gunfire erupted.

The West Contra Costa Unified School District has addressed this recent violence.

In a statement to students and staff, the superintendent says there were a number of small fights that broke out during the De Anza-Pinole Valley game.

Just weeks ago, a football game between De Anza and Deer Valley High School had to be stopped because of fighting.

The superintendent says those fights have caused significant concern and that safety is a top priority.

As they continue to investigate the shooting, Richmond police say they’re hoping someone can identify the dark colored sedan seen driving away in video.

“This biggest thing is if you live on Morningside Drive, if you live in that area and you have surveillance footage if you have any sort of tips — that’s the main thing that we’re asking the community for right now,” Moore said.

