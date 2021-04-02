Sales & Use tax hike implemented in some Bay Area cities: See list

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Several Bay Area cities saw a Sales & Use tax hike go into effect on April 1.

The raise was approved by California voters in the Nov. 2020 election.

According to the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration, the state’s sales tax “applies to all retail sales of goods and merchandise except those sales specifically exempted by law.”

The use tax generally applies to the storage, use, or other consumption in California of goods purchased from retailers in transactions not subject to the sales tax.

Use tax may also apply to purchases shipped to a California consumer from another state, including purchases made by mail order, telephone, or Internet, the department said.

Contra Costa County is supposed to use the increased tax to fund “essential services including the regional hospital, community health centers, emergency response, safety-net services, early childhood services and protection of vulnerable populations,” according to ballot Measure X.

The county reported that 58.45% of voters checked yes to the increase.

Sonoma County and other Bay Area cities also voted yes. See the new rates below:

Contra Costa County City Old Rate New Rate Antioch 9.250% 9.750% Concord 8.750% 9.750% El Cerrito 9.750% 10.250% Hercules 8.750% 9.250% Martinez 9.250% 9.750% Moraga 9.250% 9.750% Orinda 8.750% 9.750% Pinole 9.250% 9.750% Pittsburg 8.750% 9.250% Pleasant Hill 8.750% 9.250% Richmond 9.250% 9.750% San Pablo 8.750% 9.250%

Sonoma County City Old Rate New Rate Cotati 9.250% 9.500% Healdsburg 8.750% 9.000% Petaluma 8.250% 9.500% Rohnert Park 8.750% 9.000% Santa Rosa 9.000% 9.250% Sebastopol 9.000% 9.250% Sonoma 8.750% 9.000% Del Norte County 7.500% 8.500%