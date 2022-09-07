SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Salesforce is being criticized for telling San Franciscans to “power down” while the building showed it kept most of its lights on throughout the night.

A video was posted on Reddit showing several buildings in San Francisco with lights on amid the ongoing Flex Alert.

This incident allegedly occurred during a relentless heat wave sending energy use soaring in the state. On Tuesday temperatures in San Francisco were in the 90s.

To avoid blackouts, California Independent System Operator issued a Flex Alert to call on residents and businesses to voluntarily conserve energy. People took to social media to weigh in on the Salesforce Tower.

KRON On is streaming news live now

One post read:

“Flex alert on Salesforce tower tonight. Have you tried turning the lights off in empty office buildings?”

Another reads:

“A classic Salesforce tower reminder to turn off the power while using…a bunch of power.”

Surrounding high-rise buildings could also be seen with lights on. KRON4 reached out to Cal ISO about saving energy during flex alerts in high-rise buildings.

A spokesperson said flex alerts are voluntary. CALISO’s Flex Alert website gives tips for office and commercial buildings that include:

Turning off unnecessary office lights

Setting the thermostat to 78 degrees or higher

Turning off any office equipment that is not currently in use

Looking for sleep or power-saving modes in between uses during the day

KRON4 reached out to Salesforce for comment about their lights but has not yet heard back.