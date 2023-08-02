The Salesforce logo is seen at Salesforce Tower on December 1, 2020 in San Francisco. (Photo by Stephen Lam /Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Salesforce has cut more jobs following previous layoffs earlier this year, according to a report in Bloomberg. In January, the San Francisco-based cloud software services provider had announced it would be reducing its global workforce by 10%, or about 8,000 employees.

Layoffs announced Wednesday primarily affected sales and customer success team members in Ireland, Bloomberg reported. The cuts are “part of an ongoing effort to ensure we always have the right resources in place,” said a spokesperson cited in the report.

The spokesperson declined to tell Bloomberg whether the current round of layoffs would impact workers in other countries.

The Salesforce layoffs are just the latest in an ongoing series of Bay Area tech layoffs. Last week it was confirmed LinkedIn would be cutting about 200 jobs in the Bay Area. Other recent job cuts were announced at Microsoft, Sumo Logic, Inc. and Intel Corporation.