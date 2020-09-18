Salesforce giving all employees Election Day off to vote

Salesforce Tower is seen in downtown San Francisco, California on February 6, 2019. – San Francisco, once home to flower power, hippies and dope, has changed dramatically: these days, it is all about Facebook, Twitter and Google, the multi-billion dollar tech giants who have turned it into one of the world’s most expensive cities to live in. Average monthly rent for a two-room apartment in the city by the bay now runs to $3,700, the highest in the United States. And a household of four with annual earnings of less than $117,400 is officially officially considered “low income.” “We see now a kind of homelessness that did not occur before, people who work, that is new, said Cary McClelland, author of the 2018 book “Silicon City” which examines how the city has changed. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Salesforce is giving all employees worldwide November 3 off so they can vote on Election Day, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff announced.

Benioff made the announcement on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

Salesforce is giving all employees worldwide the day off to vote on Election Day. The best policy is not time-bound but will take into account the unique challenges facing voters this election cycle. Tell your CEO to give Election Day off to vote.❤️https://t.co/R3HUx1xMtk — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) September 17, 2020

Along with the tweet, he added a link to electionday.org. On the website, a message reads in big, bold letters: “No one should have to choose between their paycheck and their vote”.

Benioff is also encouraging other companies and CEOS to follow suit.

“Tell your CEO to give Election Day off to vote,” he wrote on Twitter.

The NCAA announced Wednesday it is giving all Division I student-athletes the day off Nov. 3 for Election Day.

Old Navy is also doing what it can to get its employees involved in the election process. It announced it would pay employees to work the polls on Election Day.

The clothing and accessories retailer announced on Sept. 1, National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, that it will compensate employees who work as poll workers with eight hours of pay, even if they’re not scheduled to work that day.

