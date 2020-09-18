Salesforce giving all employees Election Day off to vote

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Salesforce is giving all employees worldwide November 3 off so they can vote on Election Day, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff announced.
Benioff made the announcement on Twitter Thursday afternoon.
Along with the tweet, he added a link to electionday.org. On the website, a message reads in big, bold letters: “No one should have to choose between their paycheck and their vote”.
Benioff is also encouraging other companies and CEOS to follow suit.
“Tell your CEO to give Election Day off to vote,” he wrote on Twitter.
The NCAA announced Wednesday it is giving all Division I student-athletes the day off Nov. 3 for Election Day.
Old Navy is also doing what it can to get its employees involved in the election process. It announced it would pay employees to work the polls on Election Day.
The clothing and accessories retailer announced on Sept. 1, National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, that it will compensate employees who work as poll workers with eight hours of pay, even if they’re not scheduled to work that day.
