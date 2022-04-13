SALINAS, Calif. (KRON) — A Salinas man received a prison sentence of 107 years to life for molesting four children and possessing child pornography, Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni said Wednesday. Alfredo Ramirez, 49, was found guilty March 15 of seven counts of child molestation, three counts of using a minor to create child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

Three of the cases took place between 1995-1995, while the fourth happened in August 2018, according to the Monterey County D.A. Ramirez’s youngest victim was five years old. The oldest was 12-13 years old at the time of the assault.

Ramirez’s crimes range from having inappropriate videos of a young family member on his phone to sexually assaulting a girl at a public swimming pool. In addition to his prison sentence, Ramirez will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Ramirez is the second Salinas man to be receive a long prison sentence for child molestation in recent weeks. On March 29, Jose Arnulfo Marquez, 51, received a 35-year sentence for molesting children.