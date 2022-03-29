SALINAS, Calif. (KRON) – A Salinas man was sentenced Tuesday to 35 years in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for molesting children. Jose Arnulfo Marquez, 51, was sentenced by the Honorable Judge Jennifer O’Keefe, Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni announced.

The defendant forcibly molested Jane Doe #1 for a four-year period beginning when she was 7 years old and ending when she was 12. The defendant also molested Jane Doe #2 when she was 7.

The molestations of Jane Doe #1 occurred during gatherings at the defendant’s residence when he was able to isolate her away from other adults. The defendant molested Jane Doe #2 when she and her father visited his residence together and he encountered her alone in the kitchen.

The defendant entered pleas to four charges of forcible lewd acts on a child under the age of 14 in violation of Penal Code § 288(b)(1), and a single charge of lewd act on a child under the age of 14 in violation of Penal Code § 288(a). The defendant also agreed that his conduct was aggravated due to the victims being particularly vulnerable due to their age and because he took advantage of a position of trust or confidence in committing the offenses.

In addition to being sentenced to a 35-year prison term, the defendant will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. Salinas Police Department Detective Luis Toribio and Officer Jared Reyes were primary investigators in the case.