Sam Smith’s preferred gender pronouns are they/them

File-This Feb. 20, 2019, file photo shows singer Sam Smith posing for photographers upon arrival at the Brit Awards in London. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Sam Smith came out as non-binary and announced their preferred pronouns are “they/them.”

The pop star made the announcement on social media saying they’ve endured a “lifetime of being at war with my gender.”

The announcement was met with thousands of supportive comments.

Read the 27-year-old’s Instagram post below:

Smith won an Oscar in 2016 for “Writing’s on the Wall,” from “Spectre” and has multiple Grammy Awards.