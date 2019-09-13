Sam Smith’s preferred gender pronouns are they/them

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Sam Smith came out as non-binary and announced their preferred pronouns are “they/them.”
The pop star made the announcement on social media saying they’ve endured a “lifetime of being at war with my gender.”
The announcement was met with thousands of supportive comments.
Read the 27-year-old’s Instagram post below:
Smith won an Oscar in 2016 for “Writing’s on the Wall,” from “Spectre” and has multiple Grammy Awards.
