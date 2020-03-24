Live Now
Sam’s Club announces special hours and ‘concierge pickup’ for seniors

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Sam’s Club has announced dedicated shopping hours and a “shop from your car” service for seniors and those with disabilities or compromised immune systems.

Starting Thursday, March 26, locations across the country will offer shopping hours every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. to impacted customers.

The company also announced a concierge service where customers can shop from their car during these same special hours.

Customers can park in a “designated parking location” and place their order from the car.

The special hours includes the pharmacy and optical centers “until further notice,” Lance de la Rosa, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Sam’s Club, said in a statement.

