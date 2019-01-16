San Anselmo businesses in flood-prone area planning ahead with approaching storm

SAN ANSELMO (KRON) — Some businesses on San Anselmo Avenue have sandbags at the ready — because of what can happen to the creek that runs alongside it when a big winter storm moves in.

Here’s what it looked like back in 2005, when many businesses were inundated with flood water when the creek jumped it’s banks.

But the plan to reduce the risk of that happening again involves the demolition of a building that’s home to four businesses.

That’s because what’s known as Building Bridge No. 2 straddles the creek.

The city and county says it’s also is the reason behind the major floods in this town because of the way it was built back in the 1950s.

“It causes water to back up during high water levels and then it jumps out into the street on bridge street,” sai San Anselmo’s Public Works and Building Director Sean Condry.

County officials have purchased the building and are moving ahead with the plan they say will improve the area’s natural habitat by creating a basin for rising waters to go, instead of the downtown streets.

The owner of the restaurant that’s being forced to move says he’s resigned to the inevitable.

“That’s what happens when you don’t have the choice we didn’t make a decision, they made it for us. It’s been a long two years it has been very challenging to run a business I like a day by day without really knowing what’s gonna happen,” said Olivier Criado, owner of L’Appart Resto in San Anselmo.

The building is scheduled to be torn down by the summer of 2020, but both the city and county say they are working with the business owners to try to relocate them and hopefully keep them in San Anselmo.

