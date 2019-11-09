San Bruno middle school volunteer embezzled at least $25,000 from music program, police say

SAN BRUNO (KRON) — A volunteer at San Bruno’s Parkside Middle School was arrested Friday for allegedly embezzling $25,000 to $35,000 from the school’s music program.

The San Bruno man, identified as Michael Manuel, served as a volunteer for the music boosters program for two years, according to police.

Police determined through their investigation that the man had embezzled the money for his own personal use, investigators said.

A warrant was issued for the man’s arrest Thursday.

He turned himself into police the next day.

Those with information on the suspect or alleged crime are asked to contact San Bruno police at (650) 616-7100 or by email at sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov.