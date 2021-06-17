San Bruno police arrest 2 men after high-speed chase

SAN BRUNO (BCN) – A routine traffic stop in San Bruno escalated Sunday night into a high-speed chase that eventually ended in San Francisco with the arrest of two men found with an illegal handgun and stolen items in a stolen car.

The incident began at about 11:40 p.m. Sunday when San Bruno police officers attempted a traffic stop on vehicle near the intersection of San Mateo Avenue and Hermosa Street just north of Interstate 380.

The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed and officers pursued. Police said the suspect vehicle stopped a short time later when it crashed near southbound Highway 101 and Bayshore Boulevard in San Francisco. 

Officers detained two men in the vehicle, a 30-year-old Oakland man and a 24-year-old man without an address.

Police arrested both men after finding that the car had been reported stolen and that it contained a loaded and unregistered handgun without a serial number, burglary tools, stolen catalytic converters and drug paraphernalia.

