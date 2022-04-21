SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) — San Bruno police officers successfully deployed spike strips to stop a suspect fleeing in a Subaru Outback who was accused of assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer in Colorado. After receiving a notification that an allied agency was in pursuit, officers located the vehicle at El Camino Real and San Bruno Avenue.

The officers deployed the spikes and the vehicle was successfully disabled. The driver, a 30-year-old male from Lakewood, Colorado, was detained without incident.

San Bruno PD disable vehicle fleeing from Colorado

“Spike strips are utilized to successfully disable vehicles by flattening the tires, preventing them from having the ability to drive recklessly, putting the public at risk,” said the San Bruno Police Department in a statement. “It is one of the many tools that we use here at the San Bruno Police Department.”