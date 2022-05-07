(BCN) — A 42-year-old man was arrested early Saturday morning in San Mateo County for stealing a vehicle and being in possession of burglary tools commonly used to break into vehicles. A San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson said sheriff’s deputies were alerted just before 1:30 a.m. by their automated license plate reader system of the presence of a vehicle recently stolen.

Deputies searched for the vehicle and it was located at the intersection of Holly Street and Industrial Road in San Carlos. The vehicle was occupied by the suspect, and he was immediately detained without incident. It was determined that the vehicle was still outstanding and the suspect, Mark Anthony Castro, was arrested.

A search of the vehicle revealed that Castro was in possession of altered keys that are commonly used to gain access to vehicles. Castro was booked into San Mateo County Jail. The vehicle was returned to its registered owner.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department at (650) 363-4911, or by calling the anonymous tip line at (800) 547-2700.

