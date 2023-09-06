SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KSWB) — San Diego County Supervisor Nora Vargas is endorsing congresswoman Barbara Lee to represent California in the U.S. Senate.

The Lee campaign announced the endorsement in a press release on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

“As a healthcare and education champion I am thrilled to support Congresswoman Barbara Lee for U.S. Senate,” Vargas stated. “She is exactly the type of advocate Californians need in the U.S. Senate. Her track record of always tackling the tough issues while lifting people up and making sure everyone’s voice is heard is what we need from our next senator. I am very excited to endorse Barbara Lee for US Senate and to work with her to advance our communities.”

In a political parallel, just as Vargas broke the barrier as the first Latina to chair the San Diego Board of Supervisors, Lee would be the only black woman in the upper chamber if elected to the position.

Since 1789, when the first Congress met, only two African American women have been in the U.S. Senate, the Lee campaign explained. There are currently none on the roster.

“Supervisor Vargas has been an excellent example of why representation matters,” said congresswoman Lee. “The lens she brings to the Board as the first Latina chair has clearly helped inform her work to put families first in San Diego and made her an exceptionally effective representative. I am honored by her support in my campaign for Senate and I am eager to partner with her to deliver progressive change for San Diego.”

Lee has also been endorsed by California State Attorney General Rob Bonta, House Reps. Ro Khanna and Pramila Jayapal, among other high profile leaders.

When it comes to the issues, Lee says it’s time to find real solutions to homelessness, lift people out of poverty, protect democracy and human rights, and take on the climate crisis.