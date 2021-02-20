San Franciscans take advantage of walk-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) –Bay Area residents got their first COVID shot today.

In San Francisco, people took their chances and waited in line at the drop-in vaccination clinic at San Francisco General Hospital.

In the North Bay, a new drive-thru vaccination clinic will begin Sunday at the Larkspur Ferry terminal.

The Larkspur vaccination site is ready to go and appointments are now full for tomorrow.

This will help Marin County inoculate hundreds of seniors and healthcare workers.

At SF General, no appointments are needed to get the shot

“I am so fortunate that I just got here and they happen to have more shots,” David Feinstein said.

Feinstein took a gamble Saturday afternoon — a stark contrast from Friday where the line wrapped around SF General.

Patients waited for four hours to get to the front — it took Feinstein 15 minutes.

“All these volunteer doctors that are working today and they take your name and they make sure you’re 65 and then you get through,” Feinstein said.

Volunteers had to turn some people away because they did not qualify.

“If you don’t live here, if you are not 65 you are too young, you will not get a shot.”

The clinic accepts walk-ins for San Franciscans aged 65 and older from 9 a.m. into 3 p.m. and runs thru Tuesday Feb. 23.

In the Marin County, a new drive-thru vaccination clinic is opening Sunday at the Larkspur Ferry terminal.

Organizers spent the day setting up the finishing touches.

“It took us about two weeks to set up this site in Larkspur and hopefully we’ll have the capacity to do 2,000 to 3,000 vaccinations per day here when we’re fully scaled up,” Alexandra Simon said.

Simon and Shoshana Gould are with curative, the company hosting the site.

“So right now we are vaccinating 65 plus and healthcare workers who either live in Marin County or work in Marin County,” Gould said. “You need an appointment to come to this site and those can be found via Marin County’s website and their social media channels.”

Supply is limited. Marin County says new shipments of vaccines were delayed due to the winter storm in Texas.

The Larkspur Ferry terminal will have a soft launch of 200 vaccinations a day for the first week.

The Larkspur vaccination site anticipates more slots opening up late next week. You can expect an update on Thursday afternoon.

Appointments were posted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday and were filled in three hours.