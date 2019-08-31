San Francisco 49ers announce 53-man roster

KANSAS CITY, MO – AUGUST 24: Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers throws a pass down field during the first half of a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on August 24, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers announce their final 53-man roster Saturday afternoon.

Running back Jerick McKinnon was placed on injured reserve ultimately ending his season. General manager John Lynch said in a press conference Saturday, the running back will have to undergo an additional surgery prior to taking the field again. The coaching staff remains hopeful McKinnon will get back to being healthy soon.

Josh Garnett, Jeff Wilson Jr., Damontre Moore and Jordan Matthews were among the 22 players to be waived.

When asked who would be the back-up quarterback to Jimmy Garoppolo, Lynch discussed head coach Kyle Shanahan will make the announcement Monday, as the decision is still unclear.

With injuries looming the preseason for the 49ers, good news came for first round draft pick Nick Bosa, as he is set to practice with the team on Monday coming back from an ankle sprain.

The 49ers will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers September 8, for Week 1 of the 2019 season.