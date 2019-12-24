San Francisco 49ers get to work to take on the Seattle Seahawks

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 15: Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during the warm up before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi’s Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers (12-3) are wasting no time getting straight to work to prepare to face the Seattle Seahawks (11-4) for Sunday Night Football.

Reporters asked head coach Kyle Shanahan on Tuesday how the emotions were leading up to Sunday’s showdown.

“You know how excited everyone is, you know how excited they’re going to be. This is definitely a week you don’t have to try at all to get your team up for the game. It’ll be the same thing for them. Just the times I’ve been in this situation in the past, it’s extremely fun to coach,” said Shanahan.

The head coach went on to say, “You have everyone’s attention, everyone is completely into it. No stone goes unturned by anyone. You don’t have to push anyone on that. Everyone’s going to be locked in and that’s all you can do. That’s what you try to tell guys. You’re going to be excited to play, you’re going to work as hard as you can, that’s all you can control. Be prepared and then just cut it loose.”

The 49ers are expected to see a new face against Seattle. The Seahawks announced on Monday, former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch would be taking the field on Sunday.

Shanahan said, “Not much. I saw the backs they lost, so you knew they were going to sign someone. They signed a good one. I know Marshawn will come in and he’ll be ready regardless of how much time he’s had off. Marshawn’s a competitor, he’s a battler, so I think it was smart of them.”

The 49ers and Seahawks will battle it out on Sunday to fight for the No. 1 spot in the NFC West.

