San Francisco 49ers remain undefeated

(KRON) – It wasn’t pretty, but the San Francisco 49ers (6-0) got the job done in the pouring rain beating the Washington Redskins (1-6) at FedEX field, 9-0.

The 49ers are now 6-0 for the third time in franchise history and first since 1990.

San Francisco’s quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had a difficult time getting ahead, as the rain continued to pour down.

San Francisco was kept on their toes as the the Redskins out gained the 49ers 118 to 68 in the first half.

Garoppolo finished the first half 3 of 10, for 10 yards and a quarterback rating of 39.6. While Redskins’ quarterback Case Keenum finished the first half 5 of 7, for 43 yards and a quarterback rating of 87.2.

Due to heavy rain conditions, passing wasn’t an option as the field turned into a swamp while the rain continued to down pour, making it that much more difficult for players to get their footing stable.

Coming back after the half, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was able to turn the game around by creating essential plays that resulted in three field goals.

We can’t talk about this game without talking about the 49ers defense.

San Francisco’s defense held down the run, keeping the Redskins from scoring. The defense has now allowed only 10 points over the last three games.

Washington’s defense also played exceptionally well, keeping the 49ers from scoring a touchdown.

49ers’ quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, went on to finish the game 12 for 21 for 151 yards and one interception.

Next up the San Francisco 49ers will head home to face the Carolina Panthers to see if they can keep their winning streak going.