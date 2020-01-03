San Francisco among best cities to find a job in 2020, new survey says

A seaplane flies over the Golden Gate Bridge Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, in this view from the Marin Headlands near Sausalito, Calif. In the background the San Francisco skyline is bare visible in near 100 degree heat. Dozens of cooling centers opened throughout California, schools let students out early and outdoor events were cancelled as […]

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — If you’re looking for a job, you’re in the right place.

San Francisco is the no. 3 best city in the nation to find a job in the new year, according to research from WalletHub.

If you’re looking to work in a place with the highest salaries — that title goes to San Jose, where employees have an average monthly salary of slightly more than $6,000.

As for other cities with high monthly salaries — San Francisco and Oakland also top the list.

San Francisco is not the only California city ranking high on the strong job market list.

Also in the top 25 are Fremont, San Jose and Huntington Beach.

On the other end of the spectrum, Stockton ranks as one of the cities with the fewest job opportunities, along with Detroit and Newark, New Jersey.

Best cities for jobs:

Scottsdale, AZ

South Burlington, VT

San Francisco

Austin, TX

Fremont

Chandler, AZ

Boston, MA

Tempe, AZ

Portland, ME

Boise, ID

The survey looked at 180 cities across the U.S., assessing employment growth and opportunity.

>> For the full survey, click here.