San Francisco announces easier access for musicians and artists to preform in COVID era

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Mayor London Breed announced on Friday a new temporary permitting system, streamlined for artists and venues to legally hold concerts at various outdoor locations in San Francisco.

Created by the Entertainment Commission, the “Just Add Music,” or JAM, permits are free to obtain by private business properties that have outdoor spaces (patios, rooftops, parking lots, etc.), restaurants that already have Shared Spaces Permits or Public Works’ Café Tables and Chairs Permits, farmers markets, gyms holding outdoor fitness classes and drive-in gatherings.

“This program will provide some much-needed relief for businesses that are looking for ways to safely offer outdoor entertainment and music and survive the economic challenges of COVID-19,” Mayor Breed said. “San Francisco is a world-class entertainment city and we are fortunate to have a diverse entertainment and nightlife culture — we can’t let COVID take that away from us. We’re adapting our permitting processes to meet this moment and ensure businesses have the guidance they need to operate safely and in compliance with City rules.”

This new system comes at a critical time for music and entertainment venues, with many worried that if they have to stay closed longer they won’t be able to reopen at all. Nationally, the Save Our Stages campaign, which represents over 2,000 independent venues, was launched to urge Congress to take action in saving concert halls across the country.

In a San Francisco Entertainment Commission May 2020 survey of 169 entertainment and nightlife workers, nearly half of the respondents said they had a high amount of concern that their businesses would need to close permanently due to the financial impact of COVID-19. In addition, more than half of the respondents reported having lost between 75 to 100 percent of their expected business income, and between 75 to 100 percent of their individual 2020 income.

“I am very grateful the “Just Add Music” permit will allow us to program live music in Jack Kerouac Alley without a cumbersome or expensive bureaucratic process,” said Janet Clyde, owner of Vesuvio in North Beach. “We look forward to working with our neighbors and the community of San Francisco musicians to make this program a success!

Previous to this new permitting process, business used to only be able to apply for one-day permits – limited to 12 days a year at an expense of hundreds of dollars per day – or pursue a multi-month permitting process that required a commission hearing during the COVID shutdown.

Businesses can apply at sf.gov/jam and can contact the San Francisco Entertainment Commission at entertainment.commission@sfgov.org and 628-652-6030 with any questions.