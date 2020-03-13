San Francisco announces measures to support small businesses impacted by coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced measures to support small businesses that are experiencing a slowdown in business in response to the coronavirus.

Some measures include deferring business taxes and licensing fees, launching a relief fund for impacted businesses, supporting nonprofits funded by San Francisco so workers don’t lose incomes, working with partners in the philanthropic and private sector and advocating for state and federal support for workers and businesses.

“We know these recommendations are disruptive to the lives of everyone in our City, but they will help slow the spread of this disease. Unfortunately, that means that many of our small businesses are feeling the economic impact of people staying home and not shopping or going out to eat,” Breed said. “That’s why we are working to provide relief and support for our small businesses and the workers who rely on them for their livelihood. These are just the first steps of what we are doing for our small business community.”

