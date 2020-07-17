San Francisco bars transform into retail liquor stores to stay in business amid pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Bars in San Francisco are getting creative to stay in business through the pandemic.

Futurebars, the group that represents popular bars like Bourbon & Branch, Rickhouse, Pagon Idol, and more is now transforming some of its cocktail spots into retail liquor stores.

Their first bar to go through the transition is Devil’s Acre in North Beach.

This is only a temporary solution to hopefully bring in sales while bars remain closed in San Francisco.

Right now, Devil’s Acre is already in the process of turning into one of the group’s newest high-end spirits stores.

“I think you’re going to see more and more people trying to change their model to fit the guidelines that the health department have available and they’re going to have to get very creative and innovative,” Doug Dalton said.

Dalton is the co-owner of Futurebars, a group that represents several bars in San Francisco, including Devil’s Acre.

The group also owns upscale spirits shops, known as cask. Essentially, Dalton says they’re transitioning Devil’s Acre into another cask store.

“We decided to expand cask into Devil’s Acre because there’s not a lot of bottle shops that are doing really high end spirits that are kind of hard to find,” Dalton said.

But things will work a bit differently than their cask stores. as a bar, Devil’s Acre has to follow specific alcoholic beverage control – or ABC – guidelines.

“It can be done currently as is with your current existing license,” Dalton said. “The only difference between say this and a corner store is that no one can come into the location because the ABC still doesn’t allow patrons to come into the bar even if it is a bottle shop.”

Dalton says customers will be able to order online, call ahead, or stop by at a window to speak with staff members about what they’re looking for.

As the coronavirus continues to stall the re-opening of bars in the city, Dalton predicts many other cocktail destinations will jump onboard as options to survive the pandemic become fewer.

“If it continues to move forward where it’s not healthy to be indoors, I think you’re going to see a lot fewer bars,” he said.

For now, Futurebars is only doing this with Devil’s Acre, but they may look at several other locations depending on how things go.

The retail store is expected to open here within the next few weeks.

And then once the city allows for bars to re-open, the plan is to transition this place back into the original Devil’s Acre.

