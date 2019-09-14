San Francisco beats the heat at Baker Beach as temperatures reach 90s

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It’s a scene that many San Franciscans don’t take for granted.

“You couldn’t ask for a better day,” one beach-goer said.

Baker Beach was the place to be to beat the heat Friday afternoon.

“You don’t get too many days like this out here,” another visitor said.

The beach attracted people from all over the sizzling Bay Area, some coming here straight from their flight.

“We’re enjoying San Francisco,” said a tourist. “We’re visiting all the way from Florida, so this is beautiful for us, so we love it.”

Friday’s 94-degree day has people working out their cooling strategies.

Staying in the shade, staying hydrated and protecting yourself from the sun are keys to beating the heat.

A heat advisory was in place Friday, but ended around 8 p.m.