SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Part of San Francisco history is lost forever after a massive fire burned down a business. Now, the owners are trying to assess how to move forward.

An overnight fire destroyed Babylon Burning on Bluxome Street in the city’s South of Market neighborhood over the weekend. It is a legacy business in the city.

It does screen-print for the San Francisco Fire Department, local schools and community organizations. All the equipment has water damage or is destroyed.

The shop also lost its archive of every t-shirt and poster the business has ever made since it opened in 1976. The owner rushed over at 1:00 a.m. when the fire started Saturday.

He said nothing prepared him for the site of 70 fire engines, intense flames and smoke consuming the shop he has owned for decades. “I could see the water pouring down inside the biz and I just knew. We are a textile printer, I just knew it was lost,” said Mike Lynch, Babylon Burning owner.

KRON On is streaming news live now

It could take up to two years to rebuild, so the owners of Babylon Burning are looking for a new home. They have also been touched by the generous donations people have made to their online fundraiser that will also help the brewery Nextdoor which burned in the fire as well.