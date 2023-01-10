The owners of the Barbarossa Lounge next door say they do not condone their neighbor’s actions (Photo courtesy of Google)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A business in San Francisco is getting some misdirected hate after a man was filmed spraying water on a woman who appears to be homeless in front of the establishment. The problem is, the man isn’t affiliated with the business.

Video posted online by another local business owner shows a man using a hose to spray a strong stream of water onto a woman sitting on the sidewalk. The woman appears to be homeless, and as she screams he continues to spray her.

The man then points down the street and commands, “Move,” multiple times. He then asks, “Are you gonna move?” before the video ends.

The San Francisco Chronicle identified the man with the hose as Collier Gwin, owner of the Foster Gwin Art Gallery in San Francisco, and he stands by his actions. Gwin described the situation further, “She starts screaming belligerent things, spitting, yelling at me… at that point she was so out of control… I spray her with with the hose and say move, move. I will help you.” Gwin told the Chronicle.

KRON ON is streaming now

Users on social media criticized Gwin for what he did, especially against a woman who appears to be homeless. Many users also took to social media to criticize local business Barbarossa Lounge, which can be seen in the video behind Gwin.

The owners of Barbarossa Lounge clarified in a statement that they do not condone Gwin’s behavior. “Barbarossa is in no way connected to the inhumane actions portrayed on the video,” the statement reads.