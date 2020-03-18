Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW
Coronavirus: The Latest

San Francisco: Cannabis deemed as an essential medicine, dispensaries to remain open

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco Department of Public Health released a statement on Tuesday letting San Francisco residents know dispensaries will remain open despite having a shelter in place order.

The Department states cannabis is an essential medicine.

The Department adds,”Dispensaries can continue to operate as essential businesses during this time, while practicing social distancing and other public health recommendations.”

The Department is committed to providing quality health care and services for all San Franciscans, regardless of immigration or insurances status.

Latest Headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News