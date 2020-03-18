San Francisco: Cannabis deemed as an essential medicine, dispensaries to remain open

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco Department of Public Health released a statement on Tuesday letting San Francisco residents know dispensaries will remain open despite having a shelter in place order.
The Department states cannabis is an essential medicine.
The Department adds,”Dispensaries can continue to operate as essential businesses during this time, while practicing social distancing and other public health recommendations.”
The Department is committed to providing quality health care and services for all San Franciscans, regardless of immigration or insurances status.
