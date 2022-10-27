(BCN) — The San Francisco Department of Elections will offer voting services at its City Hall voting center Saturday and Sunday as well as next weekend. “For the convenience of San Francisco voters, we will open our City Hall voting center on the two weekends before Election Day,” elections director John Arntz said in a statement.

“Elections personnel at the voting center can help any local voter register, receive and cast a paper or accessible ballot, drop off a vote-by-mail ballot, or receive a replacement ballot. All services are multilingual and fully accessible.”

Like the city’s other polling places, the City Hall center can serve voters with many different needs. Voters may choose to mark and cast a paper ballot or an accessible (touchscreen or audio) ballot at the voting center. Voters may request curbside voting service at the center by calling (415) 554-4375 or by asking a companion to request this service on their behalf.

Assistance in many languages is also available to any voting center visitor, along with official ballots and informational materials in English and either Chinese, Filipino, or Spanish, and facsimile (reference) ballots in Burmese, Japanese, Korean, Thai, and Vietnamese. The city also invites people to stop by several photo stations to take a photo with a giant-sized image of the iconic “I Voted” sticker.

Visitors can also sign up to serve as a poll worker on Election Day or to pick up an election-related coloring and activity book for their kids. Beginning Saturday, the City Hall voting center will be open every day through Election Day; from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends, and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8.

Voters may also ask questions by calling (415) 554-4375, (415) 554-4386 or sending an email to sfvote@sfgov.org.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.