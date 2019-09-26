San Francisco city officials host Narcan training

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Board of Supervisors are now better prepared to treat drug overdoses.

San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney says, “As tragic and awful as it is, it’s at such a level that even members of the board of supervisors should always have Narcan on them.”

Today they learned how to use Narcan to help save lives.

This training comes the day after Supervisor Matt Haney introduced a resolution declaring a public health crisis because of the rampant drug use on the streets and increasing opioid overdose deaths in the city.

Supervisor Matt Haney is calling or an emergency response to the drug use in the city. His resolution urges the Department of Health to present a comprehensive plan on how to address this crisis.

“What we need is a comprehensive plan as big as the emergency were facing. This epidemic is killing more people than pretty much anything else in San Francisco since the height of the HIV crisis.”

A public health crisis, that’s how Supervisor Matt Haney describes what’s going on in the city, specifically in his district in the Tenderloin and South of Market neighborhoods.

He introduced a resolution on Tuesday that calls for an emergency response to street drug use and overdose deaths.

“People are dying in silence, quietly in ally ways in the Tenderloin and it is a scary situation out there in our neighborhood and there’s a lot that can be done that’s no being done right now. “

Last year, there were 259 overdose deaths in San Francisco.

Supervisor Haney’s resolution urges the Department of Health to come up with a comprehensive plan on how to address this crisis, including but not limited to:

Improving the street level drug crisis

Providing regular reports of overdoses and overdose deaths –

Additional support for front line emergency responders

Identifying existing models of detox and drop-in centers –

Stopping the flow of deadly drugs in San Francisco

“People are dealing with the effects of this drug crisis every day in my district. they are small businesses and residents are feeling under siege. people walking around using drugs openly, lack of response and urgency from the city. You know this is impacting not only the people using the drugs but this is impacting our neighborhood.”

Supervisor Haney says it’s not just about stopping the drug use and overdoses, but it’s also about finding out where the drugs are coming from and getting them off the streets.

Fentanyl specifically is a reason that death toll in the city is rising.

Moving forward, Haney says there will be a hearing scheduled for the Department of Health to unveil its extensive plan.