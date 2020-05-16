San Francisco community dedicates murals to essential workers amid pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Wooden panels protecting the historic Flood building in San Francisco — getting a make-over during the pandemic.

While businesses remain closed — as a tribute to first responders and frontline healthcare workers.

Hearts and shape’s the theme.

“We’re trying to bring people together, and you know, brighten their day,” Executive Director Karin Flood said.

Murals painted in honor of first responders and frontline healthcare workers serving the San Francisco community during the COVID-19 crisis.​

Decorating wooden panels protecting businesses closed down while the city shelters-in-place.

“We hope to uplift people’s spirits during this very challenging time, with a little bit of beauty and some hope,” Flood said.

Flood is the executive director of the Union Square Business Improvement District.

A title her late father James C. Flood held when he founded the organization in the late 90s.​

She says when he had the historic flood building downtown on Market Street renovated years ago, young kids from the Tenderloin District used paint to transform what were otherwise dull barricades on the windows — into artwork.​

Now, the Flood family has teamed up with general hospital and the group, Bay together, to once again turn and eyesore into something special.​

“We loved our father, we love our community, we love San Francisco and it’s a tribute to everyone,” Flood said.

Several generations of the Flood family involved in the artwork — including Karin’s 19-year-old daughter Anna-Liisa Eklund.​

Eklund says her grandfather would be proud.​

“This is a great time to come together and celebrate those images that he loved, the symbols of the city and the community that he’s been apart of for his whole life,” she said.

The Flood family says the artwork will stay up as long as the storefronts remain closed, but it looks like they may reopen at the end of the month.​

Once that happens, they intend to donate all of the pallets to a public space in San Francisco.​

