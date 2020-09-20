San Francisco community shocked after gunshots hit their apartment

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Caught on camera — neighbors in a San Francisco community shocked after gunshots hit their apartments.

The shooting happened early Saturday morning around 12:30 a.m.

No one was hurt.

The woman who lived through that scary moment talked about when gunshots hit her apartment.

Several shots were heard just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

“There were about 13 gunshots and I was startled,” Emma Heinichen said. “My boyfriend told me get down get down and when once the gunshots definitely stopped there was like a screech.”

You can see bullet holes inside the apartments where this all took place on Monterey Boulevard in San Francisco.

Three top floor apartments were hit – no one was hurt.

Emma Heinichen was getting ready to go to sleep when she heard the shots.

“It was only moments later that I realized that there was a bullet hole through our wall and it was right at head height and right in an area where I basically just walked by that ten minutes prior,” Heinichen said.

San Francisco police have not commented on the incident but chalk could be seen on the ground across the street marking the shell casings.

“The police when they showed up, they showed up pretty quickly like ten minutes later found sure enough about 13 or 14 shells right here on the sidewalk in front of our house,” Scott Scholes said.

We’re told investigators stopped by Saturday afternoon to take measurements to determine the trajectory of the bullets,

Crews spent the afternoon cleaning up the broken glass and boarding up windows.

People who live in the area say this type of violence is rare.

“It’s kind of crazy. Not something that happens very often in this neighborhood so not a relaxing Friday evening,” Scholes said.

“I think the worst crime I’ve ever experienced happened in this area is just like a broken window in a car here and there but I’ve lived here for 14 years and I’ve never, never seen anything like this,” Heinichen said.

Residents say SFPD is collecting surveillance video from home security cameras.