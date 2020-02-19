San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin speaks on ICE arrests at Sonoma County courthouse

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested at least three people Wednesday morning at the Sonoma County Superior Courthouse.

This comes just five days after the Trump administration announced it was deploying agents from the border to “sanctuary” cities that are hindering stepped up immigration enforcement.

San Francisco, along with several other cities like Boston, Chicago and New York are among those cities.

The news of the arrests has since caused fear throughout the Bay Area.

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin released a statement regarding ICE actions at the Sonoma courthouse.

“ICE actions at courthouses undermine our ability to hold defendants accountable by deterring undocumented victims and witnesses from cooperating with the justice system. These actions make all of us less safe. We have no reported incidents of ICE enforcement at either courthouse here in San Francisco, nonetheless we must remain vigilant. I am committed to protecting all members of our community and to preserve the very fabric of who we are as San Franciscans.” Chesa Boudin, San Francisco District Attorney’s Office

Other local politicians went public after the Trump administration announced its plan.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf responded on Twitter, saying Oakland will remain the most unapologetic sanctuary city in America.

Don't bring it to Oakland. Our residents deserve safety + sanctuary in our streets — not tactical border agents. Oakland will remain the most unapologetic sanctuary city in America.https://t.co/cADl7CEenP — Libby Schaaf (@LibbySchaaf) February 14, 2020

Acting ICE Director Matthew Albence said the move is necessary because sanctuary cities are refusing to cooperate with ICE in the capture of immigrants. He says border agents will “supplement” ICE.

