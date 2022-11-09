SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – It’s a tight race in San Francisco’s Outer Sunset neighborhood, with District 4 Supervisor Gordon Mar neck-and-neck with challenger Joel Engardio in his bid to unseat the incumbent representing the Sunset neighborhood on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, according to preliminary election returns.

As of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, Engardio has won 51.7% of the vote, compared to Mar’s 48.2%.

Mar’s district was a hotbed of political activism leading up to the recall of District Attorney Chesa Boudin in June and the school board recall earlier in the year, which Mar opposed. (Though Mar did call on one of the three recalled school board members to resign after racist comments came to light.)

Engardio, a former journalist and former member of the San Francisco Democratic Party central committee, has run for supervisor in District 7 (West Portal-Parkmerced) in the past, but due to redistricting now lives in District 4.