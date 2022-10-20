SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins walked out of a debate at San Francisco State University on Thursday after activists began yelling “No Justice, No Peace.”

Video shows Jenkins, who was appointed to the position by Mayor London Breed in July after the recall of elected District Attorney Chesa Boudin, leaving the room where she was seated beside opponents Joseph Alioto-Veronese and John Hamasaki.

The forum began at 6 p.m. at Jack Adams Hall at the Cesar Chavez Student Center at the campus, which is on the city’s westside. Jenkins, Alioto Veronese and Hamasaki participated in a debate with the fourth person running, Maurice Chenier, on Tuesday at the University of San Francisco.

The Jenkins campaign did not respond to a request for comment for this report.