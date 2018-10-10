San Francisco District Attorney George Gascon on why he isn’t seeking another term

After eight years serving San Francisco as district attorney, George Gascon has decided that he will not seek another term.

Gascon is the first Latino and police chief to hold the position. On Tuesday night, he sat down one-on-one with KRON4.

Gascon says its time to turn all his attention to caring for his 90-year-old mother. He can’t run another term and be the son his 90-year-old mother needs, he says.

George Gascon was sworn in as the district attorney for the city and county of San Francisco in 2011.

The Cuban-American served as second in line with the LAPD, then police chief in Mesa, Arizona. He came to San Francisco, where he was also police chief and worked his way up to district attorney of one of the most liberal regions in America.

In San Francisco, he re-prioritized the office’s resources to target serious crimes.

In 2009, the city’s homicide rate dropped dramatically by half and has remained pretty steady ever since.

He’s lately battled a car break-in epidemic, which Gascon’s office reports they have gone down 20 percent from this time last year.

And in January, Gascon announced his office would dismiss more than 3,000 misdemeanor pot convictions dating back to 1975.

Gascon has remained focused on community involvement, police staffing, and new technology to help fight crime that’s set a trend for other regions across the U.S.

Gascon’s term will come to an end this December.

His advice to his successor is to take what works and make it better, come up with original solutions, and always do it your own way.

Watch the above video to see Ella Sogomonian’s full interview.

