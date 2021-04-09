San Francisco expands vaccine eligibility to 16+: Check your zip code

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Some San Francisco residents will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine sooner as eligibility expands to high-impact neighborhoods.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health on Friday announced anyone ages 16 and up living in the following zip codes can get vaccinated: 94124, 94134, 94107, 94112, 94102, 94103, 94130.

Anyone living in the aforementioned zip codes that meet the criteria can drop-in at the Southeast Health Center or Zuckerberg SF General Hospital daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

An appointment is not required, but if you would like to schedule an appointment, you can call 628-652-2700.