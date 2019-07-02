San Francisco Exploratorium to host live solar eclipse stream

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Be sure to be by your computer at 1 p.m. today, as the San Francisco Exploratorium will continue its 20-year tradition of streaming eclipses to the public.

The stream can be watched at this link where the Exploratorium team is at the National Science Foundation’s Cerro Tololo Observatory in Chile and will observe a total solar eclipse.

Most of the total eclipse will be only be viewable in the southern Pacific Ocean, but a 70 mile-wide “path of totality” will stretch over parts of Chile and Argentina.

The stream is available in English and Spanish, and is also being projected live at the museum in San Francisco with added “data-driven sonification of live telescope images” by composer Wayne Grim and other eclipse programming.