San Francisco firework preparations underway

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – As we get closer to ringing in the New Year, preparations for the big firework show on the Embarcadero in San Francisco are well underway.

While crews load up the fireworks and shells, the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management is calling in extra staff and activating its emergency operations center.

The department says you’ll likely see more patrols and stepped up security Tuesday evening.

They say all hands are on deck between local and federal agencies.

Thousands of fireworks will light the sky on New Years Eve at Pier 14 on the Embarcadero.

Show producer Pat Dyas says crews take a couple days to get the fireworks loaded and ready on the barges.

Dyas explains, “This show has a budget and a shell count that is commensurate with a city of the stature of San Francisco. This is a rockin city and we have a rockin firework show.”

This year, he says the skyline will shine extra bright.

“Colors are really back, really strong. that’s in the aerial shells, plus we have animated shells that will have things that spin and wiggle,” Dyas said.

Fireworks can be seen from water level to nearly 2,000 feet high, but pyro techs aren’t the only ones gearing up.

The city’s department of emergency management says they’re activating its emergency operations center and bringing in additional 911 dispatchers.

Francis Zamora of the San Francisco department explains, “Emergency operations centers are extending activation and that’s really to coordinate resources so we’ll have local agencies like police and fire and MTA within the emergency operations center. We’ll also have the Department of Homeland Security, FEMA, the FBI all here making sure we’re well coordinated. Keeping an eye on things and in the event something happens we’re all there.”

If you’re heading to a show or event, the department says it’s also important to be on the lookout.

If you see something, say something.

Also take note of all emergency exits and sign up for emergency alerts.

Zamora adds, “All you have to do is text NYESF to 888-777.”

Part of being safe is also having a plan to get home safely and don’t drink and drive.

Muni is offering free service from 8 p.m. Tuesday until 5 a.m. New Years Day.

