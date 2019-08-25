San Francisco Giants Pablo Sandoval to have Tommy John surgery

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Giants announced third baseman Pablo Sandoval will undergo Tommy John surgery on his right elbow, ending his season.

The surgery is expected to take place early September.

On Saturday prior to the Giants and A’s facing off at the Oakland Coliseum, Sandoval discussed how difficult it is to walk away from the season.

“It’s tough for me because I want to keep playing. I want to do it. I want to help this team. Especially right now we’re in this race and I don’t want to get out, but at the same time things happen for a reason.”

Giants general manager Bruce Bochy, says he wishes Sandoval could finish out the season with the club, but understands how important this procedure is.

“For Pablo long term, this is the best thing. I’m glad they have it figured out and they’ll get it fixed.”

Sandoval finished the season with a batting average of .269, 41 RBI’s and 14 home runs.

The infielder is scheduled to become a free agent at the end of the 2019 season.