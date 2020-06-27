San Francisco hair salon cancels at least 60 appointments after phased reopening delayed

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — If you were looking forward to getting a haircut or color in San Francisco, you are going to have to wait longer.

Hair salons is on the list of businesses to delay reopenings.

Salons have been scrambling to reopen and now they have to cancel appointments. Hair Play is one of those salons.

The salon was ready to go. The owner of Hair Play Salon in San Francisco was showing us their COVID-19 safety plan.

Monday would have been the grand reopening after being closed for three months.

Now there’s a delay after seeing a spike in coronavirus cases.

“We’ve gotten everything in place and booked many many clients,” Karen Walter said.

Walter is the manager of the salon. She says at least 60 appointments had to be cancelled.

“Just the thought of getting your hair done was really exciting for them (clients) and for us,” she said. “We really miss being at work.”

City public health director Dr. Grant Colfax had this to say about the changes at a virtual press conference Friday.

“As we reopen because there is more virus around than ever before that people need to take precautions,” Dr. Colfax said. “I think this is a really important time to remind everyone to wear face coverings, to social distance, to basically not let our guards down.”

Walter says she understands the reason for the reopening setback and gives this message to all clients.

“Just hang in there we are ready when the doors are open we will be there for sure for you,” Walter said.

This phase would have reopened businesses like barbers, tattoo parlors and massage establishments but they will remain shuttered on Monday.

