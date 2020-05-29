San Francisco homeless man faces murder charges following fatal attack of 94-year-old man

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — “I really thought that he was serious when he said he wanted to beat me.”

Glen Park resident Shawn Zovod talked about the run in she said she had with Peter Rocha.

Rocha is currently in custody facing charges of murder, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse for the fatal attack of 94-year-old Leo Hainzl.

Hainzl was a neighborhood fixture, living in his Sussex Street home for decades and was often seen taking long walks with his dog.

Hainzl’s last walk was at Glen Canyon Park just after 8 a.m. on Memorial Day.

Officials say there was an altercation in which the elderly man was badly beaten with a stick and died later at the hospital. Officers on patrol spotted a person matching the suspect description later at the Glen Park BART station and arrested 53-year-old Rocha.

Zovod said she too walked with her dog in Glen Canyon when Rocha started up with her on Christmas Day.

“Came right up to me and said the park is for people, not dogs and you look like you need a beating and I’m gonna give it to you,” Zovod said.

She said the homeless man left when she called police and said Rocha, who often carried crutches but didn’t seem to need them, threatened other people in the neighborhood as well.

“I saw him yelling at other people waving his crotch at other people making threats. It was clearly women and elderly people particularly if they had dogs,” Zovod said. “Well undoubtedly part of mental illness he was looking for people who are smaller and weaker than him and nothing good can come of that”

She said she was told multiple times that nothing could be done about Rocha unless he hurts someone.

Now that he’s behind bars, she hopes city officials start taking responsibility and take action in cases where there are so many warning signs.

