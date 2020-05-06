San Francisco homicide suspect arrested in March attack

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Officers in San Francisco arrested a man Friday after a 67-year-old died from injuries stemming from an apparent attack.

The San Francisco Police Department said officers arrested 62-year-old Wayne Waddell, of San Francisco, and booked him into jail on homicide and crime against an elder charges.

Just before 8 a.m. on March 29, officers responded to the 1500 block of Lombard Street on a report of a battery, police said.

Officers met with a man who told them he had been assaulted by an unknown male on 6th Street, according to police.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment but he later died on April 30.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of San Francisco determined that the victim died as a result of the assault and deemed the incident a homicide.

An investigation led to the arrest of Waddell.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575- 4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

Latest Stories: