San Francisco judge blocks Trump administration’s asylum policy at southern border

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco judge issued an injunction Wednesday, blocking a rule set by the Trump administration that stops nearly all migrants at the southern border from applying for asylum.

The rule was issued last week by the federal government.

The San Francisco judge’s preliminary injunction takes effect nationwide.

After the rule was announced last week, four different activist and refugee assistance groups in the Bay Area filed a lawsuit, saying the rule was unjust against asylum seekers.

Unless the decision is overruled, San Francisco-based, U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar’s ruling will remain set until the trial on the lawsuit involving the Bay Area organizations.

Those involved in the lawsuit say the measure impedes on the U.S. Immigration and Nationality Act and federal administrative law.