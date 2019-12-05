San Francisco man arrested for threatening to kill tech employees in Sunnyvale, police say

SUNNYVALE (KRON) — A San Francisco man was arrested Wednesday after police say he threatened to shoot and kill people at the GoDaddy office in Sunnyvale.

The suspect, Michael Depaulo, 59, was taken into police custody in Richmond.

Depaulo allegedly called the GoDaddy office on Tuesday and said he was just minutes away from the building and was going to walk in and shoot people at random, according to police.

Police arrested the man the next day at a home in Richmond.

He was booked in the county jail on one count of making criminal threats.

Police have not provided details on a potential motive for the alleged threats.

GoDaddy is an internet domain company headquartered in Arizona.

The company has California offices in San Francisco, Sunnyvale, Los Angeles and Carlsbad.