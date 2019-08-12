San Francisco man killed in crash on I-5 near Bakersfield

Breaking News
News

by: KGET

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A San Francisco man was killed in a single-vehicle crash that injured four others over the weekend.

Javier Garduno Bautista, 47, died at the scene of the 12:01 a.m. crash Saturday on southbound Interstate 5, south of Stockdale Highway, according to the coroner’s office.

Bautista and two other passengers were not wearing seat belts, according to the California Highway Patrol. All three were thrown from the vehicle when it overturned after the driver lost control.

Alcohol or drugs don’t appear to be a factor, officers said.

