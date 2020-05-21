San Francisco man reunites with family after 2-month battle with COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A San Francisco man reunited with his family after two months in the hospital battling COVID-19, and the emotional greeting was all caught on camera.

The moment Ron Temko had been waiting for for two months.

“There must’ve been no less than 100 people in this hallway as I walked through with signs clapping, cheering,” Temko said. “It was unbelievable.”

Seeing his family after winning his fight against COVID-19.

A battle that started in mid-March after returning home to San Francisco from a trip to Europe.

He was coughing, had a fever and tested positive for coronavirus. The 69-year-old was on a ventilator for 40 days.

“I just spoke with the main nurse that helped me on this and she said it was not only the ventilator, we did this, we did that, we did this, we did that, we were down to our last option when you came through,” Temko said.

Temko is now home, quarantining in his room for the next two weeks. He’s still testing positive and working with a physical therapist to regain his strength.

“My legs were like two trunks of the biggest sequoia trees that you could imagine,” he said. “I never thought id wind up like this never in my life.”

Temko has prostate cancer, but says he’s a pretty active guy — who loves to walk and play golf.

He’s resting for now, but has big plans when he recovers.

“My goal in six months is to get back and win some money on the golf course,” Temko said.

He thanks the medical team at UCSF for saving his life.

“I owe it to them, the care, the passion, these nurses commitment, their altruism these nurses is just beyond description,” he said.

