(BCN) — An Oakland man has been given a prison sentence of six years for his role in a large-scale drug distribution conspiracy in the Tenderloin district of San Francisco, the Department of Justice announced on Tuesday. Andy Manuel Reanos-Moreno, 27, pleaded guilty to the charge last November, the DOJ said.

The government says that Reanos-Moreno was the leader of a “vast” network of street-level drug dealers who sold drugs in the Tenderloin. The DOJ labeled the operation as “sophisticated,” in that it provided drugs to dealers for resale as well as housed dealers who lived in Oakland and commuted to San Francisco to sell the narcotics.

Reanos-Moreno admitted to running his network of dealers from at least Jan. 15, 2019 until July 31, 2019. Reanos-Moreno supplied his dealers with heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, and cocaine base, the DOJ said. In exchange, the dealers were expected to purchase their drugs for resale only through him. Dealers would connect with him on a daily basis to get new supplies of drugs.

For Reanos-Moreno’s part, he sourced the drugs from Southern California, rented houses and apartments for dealers, and “managed customer relations.”

The DOJ says that Reanos-Moreno intentionally used undocumented workers so that he could “use his knowledge of immigration laws” to threaten them if they did not sell enough drugs.

By providing undocumented people with housing and a job, Reanos-Moreno used his leverage against them to “hold their feet to the fire” an ensure that they sold enough narcotics for him.

In addition to his prison sentence, Reanos-Moreno will receive 48 months of supervised release and forfeit over $25,000 that was seized at his arrest.

He has been in custody since August of 2019 and began serving his prison sentence immediately, the DOJ said.

