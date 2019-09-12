San Francisco mayor, advocates address Trump Admin’s crackdown on homelessness

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco mayor and local homeless advocates are reacting to President Donald Trump’s recent comments on California’s homeless crisis.

Back in August, Trump said, “The conditions in Nancy Pelosi’s once great city of San Francisco are deplorable, they’re deplorable.”

Now the president’s administration has sent a team to Los Angeles to get a firsthand look at the problem there.

A White House spokesperson said in part, “Like many Americans, the President has taken notice of the homelessness crisis, particularly in cities and states where the liberal policies of over regulation, excessive taxation, and poor public service delivery are combining to dramatically increase poverty and public health risks.”

The spokesperson pointed out that the president signed an executive order in June to confront regulatory barriers to affordable housing, which they called a leading cause of homelessness.

Homeless advocates have long said that the epidemic started during the Reagan administration when the federal housing budge was slashed by nearly 80 percent.

San Francisco’s mayor said she’d welcome to see more dollars for housing.

“I welcome any new investments around affordable housing to help us address what we know is a real crisis,” said Mayor London Breed. “And so whatever help possible to really invest in affordable housing so people have safe affordable places to live.”

Wednesday afternoon the wooden structures of a homeless encampment were dismantles in East Oakland under BART tracks.

Fires at the location have shut down the tracks on at least one occasion.

Homeless advocates tell KRON4’s Maureen Kelly only one resident of the encampment is getting shelter from the city along with her newborn baby.

The rest will be given tents.

Those advocates who helped fundraise for those tents say they are wary of what help Trump might end up offering.

“I don’t trust what Trump is saying,” one advocate said. “I think he means get rid of everybody sweep them under the rug so we don’t have to see him so we don’t agree with that.”

Sen. Dianne Feinstein agreed that sweeping people off the streets isn’t the solution.

She is calling on the administration to endorse her homelessness bill that would direct $750 million a year into supportive housing.