San Francisco Mayor London Breed talks homelessness, economy and mental health amid pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco Mayor London Breed joined KRON4 News Wednesday to discuss San Francisco’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The mayor also talked about homelessness, restaurants and mental health.

A new shelter-in-place order for six Bay Area counties was officially released Wednesday, revealing that some coronavirus restrictions will be eased.

It will go into effect May 4 and last throughout the month for everyone living or working in the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara.

Mayor Breed said despite restrictions being eased, she doesn’t want people to get ahead of themselves.

“I want to caution everyone thinking that we are in a safe place because we are not,” she said. “The curve is somewhat flatter than we anticipated based on the work that the people of San Francisco have done with social distancing, but a surge could happen at any given moment.”

Breed emphasized the importance of people getting back to work and how the new order allows that for some people. She said people will just have to adjust to the new regulations around social distancing.

The new order allows construction to start up again on Monday, May 4.

“We’re talking about thousands of construction workers who are getting back to work. Thousands of housing units that we desperately need in our housing stock. We have a major homeless population. We have folks who have lost their jobs,” Breed said. “Over 60,000 San Franciscans already have filed for unemployment. We have got to get our economy going again. But what we can’t do is focus solely on the economy and compromise the gains we’ve made around public health.”

The mayor also addressed the city’s response to the homelessness crisis.

She said the focus has been on those who were homeless before the pandemic, emphasizing that if you were not homeless in San Francisco prior to the pandemic — do not come to San Francisco.

“We have registered people who were homeless in San Francisco before this pandemic, and those people are on a waitlist even for shelter beds. If you were not in the system before this pandemic, then unfortunately we will not have a room for you,” she said. “We are not gonna prioritize people who are coming to San Francisco and expecting to get help when we already have challenges with the homeless population that was already here.”

“The message I want to put out there is if you were not homeless in San Fracnsico prior to this pandemic — do not come to our city. We are not going to be able to help everyone. We’re doing the very best we can.”

Mayor Breed talked about some of the challenges she has faced while trying to get those experiencing homelessness into hotels or RV parks during the pandemic.

Before saying goodbye, Breed discussed the importance of mental health during a crisis like this. She said it is crucial to make sure people take some time for themselves to watch something silly or to simply take a break and laugh.

