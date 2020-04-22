San Francisco opens 2 drive-thru coronavirus testing sites

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco has opened two COVID-19 testing sites to expand the testing capacity for essential workers, Mayor London Breed announced Wednesday.

Test results will take about one to three days.

CityTestSF will provide testing for essential workers and any resident with symptoms, with focus on those who are uninsured or have barriers to healthcare.

Officials say you don’t need a doctor’s note to schedule a test, and you will not be charged for the test.

Essential workers can get tested if they have to leave their homes to do their jobs and interact with the public, cannot social distance on the job or are over 60 years old.

You must have one of the following symptoms:

A fever greater than 100 F/37.8 C

Cough

Sore throat

Shortness of breath

Chills

Headache

Body aches

Fatigue

Loss of smell

Diarrhea

Runny rose

Congestion

The locations are at Pier 30/32, near Bryant and Embarcadero. This site is open now. The second site is at SOMA at 7th and Brannan, it will open on Monday, April 27.

Mayor Breed and other city officials discussed other topics like the economy and how local officials are enforcing public health orders.

As of April 22, the San Francisco Police Department has issued 16 citations for social distancing violations, seven to businesses and nine to individuals. They have also given 71 warnings, 48 to businesses and 23 individuals.

There have been 60,000 unemployment applications and another 40,000 expected. The “Give2SF” relief fund has raised $10 million and will be available to seniors, undocumented immigrants and small businesses on Monday.

There are a total of 1,233 confirmed cases in San Francisco and 21 reported deaths.

